Tuesday, Sept. 19
• Fremont Town Council, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 5 p.m. Executive session at 5:30 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
• Fremont Town Council, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 5 p.m. Executive session at 5:30 p.m.
• Lake George Regional Sewage District, District Offices, 1040 Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola, 6:30 p.m. Budget hearing will take place at 6:15 p.m. Executive session to follow regular board meeting to discuss collective bargaining.
• Clear Lake Town Council, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Dr., Fremont, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.