ANGOLA — The Board of Directors of First Federal Savings Bank of Angola has announced the election of its newest member, Jennifer L. Danic, Angola.
She is an Angola High School graduate and has been a Steuben County resident most of her life.
Danic received her bachelor's degree in French and business administration from Hillsdale College and a master's in philanthropic studies from the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.
Danic has provided nonprofit knowledge and leadership in her role as president and CEO of the Steuben County Community Foundation since 2011. Danic is the past board chair of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in addition to serving many other community organizations over the past decade.
Danic and her husband, Dave, have two sons.
First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, founded in 1933, is the oldest financial institution headquartered in Steuben County.
