Nine people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Adriana Acevedo, 42, of the 15000 block of S.R. 120, Bristol, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor probation violation.
• Amber L. Bryant, 41, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Michael F. Danning, 37, of the 5200 block of North C.R. 550W, arrested at home on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Cody B. Green, 32, of the 700 block of Mill Street, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested on Railroad at Depot Street, Ashley, on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Jeffrey M. Jacobs, 56, of the 400 block of South Washington Street, arreste at home on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Wayne E. Peterson Jr., 46, of the 600 block of South Macintosh Lane, Muskegon, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging a felony probation violation.
• Tristan W. Schnepf, 22, of the 700 block of East Broad Street, arrested on C.R. 50N, west of C.R. 100E on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Sheena S. Tracy, 29, of the 700 block of 4th Street, Latty, Ohio, arrested on North Wayne Street at Harcourt Road on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and a misdemeanor warrant.
• Magen M. Wilson, 33, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested at home on charges of felony theft of auto vehicle parts and misdemeanor theft, possession of paraphernalia.
