ANGOLA — Trine University's office of University Advancement has named O'Shea Owens, a 2017 graduate, its director of alumni and parent relations.
"As a proud alumnus of Trine University, I'm excited to have the opportunity to connect with my fellow alumni and work together with the Alumni Board to plan events and initiatives that will both celebrate the memories and friendships we made at Trine and draw us together to support the university," said Owens.
Previous to his new role with the university, Owens served as director of student activities and assistant athletic director of game operations and fan experience.
In his new role, Owens will work to engage Trine alumni and student families by creating and then putting into place programs and platforms, including social media, events and regional gatherings.
"Alumni and parents have trusted their future or their children's future to Trine University, and as such play a key role in our continued growth and development," said David J. Fraboni II, vice president for university advancement. "O'Shea has done outstanding work in his previous positions at Trine, and we are thrilled to bring his perspective as a Trine University alumnus to this new role serving these critical constituencies."
