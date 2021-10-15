FORT WAYNE — On Saturday Oct. 23, the Indiana State Police will once again partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration for their 21st nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative.
The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs, said Sgt. Brian Walker, State Police spokesman.
The Fort Wayne area drop off site is at the Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Post, 5811 Ellison Road, Fort Wayne, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Once again, the Indiana State Police is pleased to partner with the DEA, and as in the past, unwanted medications may be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post, except the Toll Road Post," Walker said.
In addition to the Fort Wayne Post, collection sites will be set up nationwide. All sites will accept expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs that will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.
Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue, Walker said. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — pose both potential safety and health hazards.
To locate the State Police post closest to your home or business, visit in.gov/isp/districts/on-the-map/ for Indiana State Police posts. They are located on the map and are designated by dots. The collection will be held at the same time as above, statewide, and local time.
The Drug Take Back events are the safe, popular and responsible way for the public to legally and safely dispose of prescription drugs with no questions asked, Walker said.
