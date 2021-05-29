BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Taking American Sign Language class was a gateway for Prairie Heights graduate Dylan Bower, as it was the first class he truly felt included in.
The now graduate and son of Brittany Evers, Wolcottville, was born with CHARGE Syndrome and is legally deaf-blind. He walked with his classmates, the Prairie Heights High School Class of 2021, in a ceremony Friday night that was moved to the gymnasium due to weather.
“He makes sure he is heard, even without a voice,” said Evers about her son, who plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne in the fall to study English.
Bower went to school from kindergarten through eighth grade at Saint Mary’s, but changed to Prairie Heights for high school because of the ASL class.
When he first started signing, he was signing in exact English, so Bower didn’t start with ASL until his freshman year.
The ASL class has students getting involved in deaf chats, which help the students get involved in the community.
Bower was no exception to the rule, getting involved in deaf chats in Angola and Auburn.
“They have really helped get him involved with deaf culture,” Evers said.
One thing that really attracted Bower to Purdue Fort Wayne was the active ASL Club. He will be able to continue to be involved and have a group that he is able to communicate with.
“I love being a part of a group and being able to talk to people,” said Bower. “I love being able to communicate.”
The plan is to also have him move into the student housing on campus with nursing care and family support to help him continue to be more independent. It’s a transition his mom hopes they can get worked out.
“I’m looking forward to doing things with my friends,” he said. “I also want to look at the theater department because they said I can be involved even if it’s not my major.”
Bower also is considering exploring some options in the world of journalism while on campus.
Classwork and being able to talk to people were at times a challenge for Bower, but he still did his best, studied, worked hard and tried to do as well as he could on everything.
“I sometimes cannot communicate well, so that’s why I use a writing board to talk to people,” he said.
He enjoyed, in addition to his ASL class, taking classes in theater, history, Earth space science and integrated chemistry and physics.
His enjoyment of theater came from participating in productions while at Prairie Heights. He helped build sets, ran lights and even acted in a show.
Most recently, he ran the light board for “Mary Poppins” at the school.
“Dylan is an outstanding young man with a lot of creativity and an inquisitive mind,” said ASL teacher and theater director Corrine Reed.
His advice is to always believe in yourself and keep going, despite any criticism you may receive.
“Focus on the positives of life,” he said. “And the most important advice is don’t procrastinate and speak up if you want to say something or make a change.”
Dylan and the rest of the class of 2021 celebrated Friday with a gym full of friends, family, school board members, past teachers and other school staff there to cheer them onto a bright future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.