Police make nine arrests on Tuesday, Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Rafael A. Cruz, 30, of the 400 block of West Bellefontaine Road, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on charges of felony failure to appear in court.
• Michael L. Czajkowski, 36, of the 600 block of West Central Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a charge of felony contempt of court.
• Angela M. Dalton, 47, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Darwin A. Ferrera-Benitez, 27, of the 1600 block of Dean Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 137 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating without ever obtaining a license.
• Santiago Gomez Jimenez, 25, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury and two counts of contempt of court.
• Stanley W. McKee, 60, of the 200 block of East Lincoln Street, Ashley, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Larry A. Miller III, 30, of the 200 block of East Broad Street, arrested at the jail on a fugitive warrant.
• Mark E. Mitchell Jr., 35, of the 500 block of Williams Street, arrested at the jail on two counts of felony contempt of court.
• Scott D. Wareing, 62, of the 3800 block of Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, arrested at home on charges of felony contempt of court and two counts of misdemeanor contempt of court.
