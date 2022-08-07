KENDALLVILLE — High-quality broadband is a “must have” requirement for anyone considering where to live and in today’s world. Broadband is becoming as essential and necessary as electricity, clean water and sanitation.
The coronavirus pandemic drove the point home. Businesses and schools shut down, forcing adults to work from home and students to cope with the shift to e-learning. Remote workers soon bumped up against their service’s limitations such as slow speeds and variable access.
School children had their own woes with the internet. Sometimes e-learning bogged down when the family’s internet service couldn’t support the operation of several Chromebooks or other devices at one time. Some families didn’t have the internet or couldn’t afford it.
Rural workers and students especially found themselves in a pickle. They have fewer options for providers, less choice about what kind of service they can get, and service is more expensive than in urban areas.
Providers go to urban areas first, where the population density means they can reap a profit with lower overhead. No one wants to “build the last mile” into a rural community.
Connectivity solutions
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has focused heavily on economic development for his Next Level programs. Access to broadband services is essential if taxpayers in rural areas are to share in the benefits of sate economic development.
The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs has launched a grant program to encourage internet service providers to go into unserved or under-served rural areas.
LigTel Communications, based in Ligonier, is one of the companies using OCRA grants to bring high-speed fiber broadband to communities in northeast Indiana. The company has provided high-speed fiber service to Ligonier, Wawaka, Cosperville, Brimfield, Rome City and Cree Lake in Noble County, and Shipshewana, Topeka and LaGrange County.
LigTel was awarded funding for three more projects in Round 3 of the OCRA grant cycle. One grant is $3,935,520.04 with a local match of $2,623,680.03 for a total project cost of $6,559,200 to expand access to 1,273 households and 67 businesses and anchor institutions in Noble and Whitley counties.
A second Round 3 grant is $4,955,228.20 with a local match of $3,303,485.80 for a total project cost of $8,258,714. This grant will expand access to 894 households and 243 businesses and anchor institutions in Allen, DeKalb, Noble and Whitley counties.
A third Round 3 grant is of $2,652,877.44 with a local match of $1,768,584.96 for a total project cost of $4,421,462.40. This grant will expand access to 559 households and 122 businesses and anchor institutions in Noble, Whitley and Kosciusko counties.
Mead said future grants will help the company to provide access to parks to DeKalb County, too.
“These grants will help to fill the gaps,” said Randy Mead, CEO of LigTel. “We should be working in LaOtto by the end of the year.”
LigTel is busy burying fiber lines in the communities where it is working. Mead said burying the fiber underground is more expensive to do but will have less maintenance cost in the future. Underground lines aren’t as affected by weather or accident.
Rural residents have seen installations of fiber lines along some county roads for the past couple of years, but the line aren’t in service. It’s especially frustrating to residents who are close to the line but can’t access it.
“Other companies are putting fiber in for ‘transport,’ meaning that the line will carry internet service only for a commercial entity or cell tower.
“We bury lines and come right behind to activate them,” Mead said.
Mead said LigTel’s advantage is that it is a local company with 24/7 customer service lines to report problems such as outages. The bonus — customers don’t have to navigate and automated system of robots.
Mead said a human answers the customer service line during the day. After hours, calls are forwarded to tech support — also a human being.
Rural electric cooperatives
Rural electric cooperatives bring good things to light for residents in Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties, as well as a small portion of DeKalb County. It would make sense that rural cooperatives might be a logical provider for broadband service.
Some of them are taking on the task. LaGrange County REMC was awarded two OCRA grants to expand fiber access in round 3, but acceptance is pending.
Other electric cooperative, like Noble REMC, are choosing to focus on its own mission of providing power.
Kevin Dreibelbis, director of communication and marketing at Noble REMC, said LigTel is doing the bulk of broadband work in the area.
“We’re supporting LigTel,” Dreibelbis said. “We’re doing what it takes to help them. We’re sticking to our core business of electric (service).”
Dreibelbis said one of the few good things that came out of the pandemic was the realization that internet service was a vital element of modern life. Nothing — business, education, economic development — can operate without access to the internet,
“LigTel placed WiFi in public places during the pandemic. Noble REMC was one of those places,” Dreibilbis said. “It really illustrated the need.”
