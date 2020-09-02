ANGOLA — The Angola Investment Fund is working on criteria for a new loan program being developed as part of a COVID-19 relief grant.
Angola is one of several communities to receive a COVID-19 relief grant that will be used to provide low-interest, forgivable loans to businesses in the service and retail sectors within the city limits.
The $250,000 received is through federal funding as part of the COVID-19 Response Program. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced the funding last week.
The Angola Investment Fund has matched $100,000 for a total of $350,000, and the board met Monday to discuss benchmarks, how to determine when the loan becomes forgivable for the recipients and other fine details.
“We need to determine when it becomes a forgivable loan,” said AIF Member Kathy Armstrong. “We need to do what is best for the businesses and for this body.”
In July, the board discussed allowing the funds to be used for mortgage or rent payments, utilities, building insurance and taxes.
Board Member Mark Cowen said he has many thoughts on how to make the loans, with a cap of $10,000 per business, work the best for all parties.
Some of Cowen’s suggestions included a giving the business 12 months to spend all $10,000.
“I think a lot of places around the circle will need that money for a year of rent,” he said.
He was also insistent that the funds be deposited into a separate bank account, making it easier for the board to do follow-up accounting.
“The number one criteria should be that they’re using the funds to stay in business,” he said.
Cowen said businesses truly in need of the funds will not financially be able to pay back the money, so however much of the funds are spent within the 12-month time frame become a grant instead of a loan that needs to be paid back.
Cowen expects businesses receiving the funds will indeed spend the full amount well before time is up.
Board Member Isaac Lee pitched the idea of having businesses submit a follow-up at six months to show they’re on track to spend the entire amount with another update at the 12-month mark.
When businesses come back at the end of the time frame, they will present 12 months of bank statements from the account the money is deposited into showing that it was spent as designated in the forgivable loan program.
The application the board has created for the program has each applicant explain the drop in revenue due to the pandemic and why they need the money to help ensure the business is in genuine need of help.
The board also wants to make sure that each business that receives funds is keeping its workforce employed, so number of employees and salaries will be discussed as well with applicants.
Lee said he feels it will be up to the board to use its discretion because of the variables that could be at play, such as losing one employee but giving others a raise to keep payroll the same.
More details about the program will be coming as the applications get ready to open.
The contract for the program is set to go to the Angola Common Council at a September meeting.
The board hopes to have applications open in late September or early October at the latest.
