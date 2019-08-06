ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital has announced the promotion of long time employee Scott Hirschy to chief information officer, a hospital news release said.
Hirschy previously held the title of director of information technology with Cameron.
“Scott has been a loyal member of the Cameron staff for many years,” said Connie McCahill, president and CEO of Cameron. “We have watched his passion steadily grow from being an advocate for our patients to being an advocate for all of Steuben County’s health and security. He is committed to Cameron and everyone that walks through those doors.”
Hirschy has been a Cameron employee for 14 years. He started as an emergency department nurse and was promoted two years later to a nurse supervising role. A few years following, Hirschy was promoted to the director of inpatient services, which led to his latest position as IT director.
The appointment of CIO is a position Hirschy has been working toward and is excited to continue his journey with Cameron, the news release said.
“Caring for the Angola community has been my passion since I found my way to Cameron,” said Hirschy. “I found joy in the technical side of health care when I saw the benefits our electronic health records system has for our patients and employees. Quality care comes in multiple forms.”
Hirschy still has clinical ties at Cameron despite his title change. He teaches a neonatal resuscitation program to hospital staff and is the only Cameron instructor for STABLE, a certification program that educates staff on post-resuscitation/pre-transport stabilization care of sick infants.
Hirschy and his wife, Gina, also a Cameron nurse, have two children. On top of patient care, Hirschy is passionate about preparing children to succeed in a global economy, and is an active board member for Angola Kids League and Junior Achievement.
For more information on Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, visit cameronmch.com or its Facebook page @CameronHospital.
