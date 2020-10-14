ANGOLA — Significant renovations will be coming to the Carnegie Public Library, especially when it comes to the basement of the building, with a tentative completion of fall 2021.
Design plans received board approval and construction bids went out Tuesday, with a bid opening slated for Nov. 5 and the winning bid to be awarded on Nov. 9 at the next board meeting.
During Monday’s board meeting, Zachary Benedict with MKM Architecture and Design, Fort Wayne, presented via Zoom plans that included new meeting rooms, new lounge space, new storage space and an update to the children’s department that includes a new space just for teens.
Library Director Sonya Dintaman said it has been the plan to finish the basement for a few years.
“We’ve been thinking about how to best utilize that space over the last five years or so,” she said. “Since more materials are available digitally or from other Evergreen Indiana libraries, we don’t need more space for materials.”
She said, however, that the library has always been a meeting space with the need for smaller meeting areas for small groups, professionals meeting with clients, quiet study space and a flexible space for larger groups.
The library has two meeting rooms with a need for more.
“We’re constantly juggling the two rooms we have and have put a table in the basement elevator foyer to accommodate some of the needs,” she said. “The basement renovation will meet our needs with many kinds of uses at the same time.”
Benedict said the basement renovation plan will include three new meeting rooms that will have sound-absorbing partitions that can be moved to make the space one large meeting room, capable of accommodating around 150 people.
There will also be two smaller meeting rooms in the basement, lounge space, a new study lounge and updated restrooms. The basement will also have a secure storage area.
Work on the first floor of the library will include updates to the restrooms and the new teen lounge space.
“We’re excited about having a dedicated space for teens that will be separated from the children’s area,” Dintaman said.
Dintaman said there are two alternates being bid on the project to give some flexibility, depending on how construction bids come back.
The alternates include other work in the children’s department and work in the staff book drop room.
The other project that will be done to improve the library is the addition of a metal roof that Dintaman said will eliminate problems the library has had in the past with the roof and maintenance costs.
To fund the work, the library is selling $2.5 million in bonds.
Work is anticipated to begin in December after bids are awarded in November with completion anticipated for sometime fall 2021.
