Wednesday, Sept. 16
• Steuben County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Steuben County Courthouse Annex meeting room, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Angola Common Council, training center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5 p.m. Special meeting.
Thursday, Sept. 17
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Angola Redevelopment Commission, training center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Executive session.
Monday, Sept. 21
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Drainage board, 2 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board, administration building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools Board, administration building, 305 S. C.R. 1150W, LaGrange, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Services and budget committee, 6 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County 4-H Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
• Orland Town Council and Orland Redevelopment Commission, Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6 p.m. Special meeting
Thursday, Sept. 24
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
• Scott Township Board, 2358 E. U.S. 20, Angola, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.