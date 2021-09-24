ANGOLA — Angola Civil War Days and American History Fest returns to Commons Park this weekend with three days of engaging historical education and reenactments.
The event’s activities will primarily take place at the Selman Timber Frame Pavilion at Commons Park, 215 Circle Hill Road. Free parking is available.
Today opens the weekend with Education Day, which allows school children from around the area to visit the park and learn about various historical figures and aspects from Civil War times.
As has been the case since the early observance of Civil War Days, there will be a presentation on the Public Square at 10 a.m. President Abraham Lincoln will make a presentation and there will be a welcome by Mayor Richard Hickman.
This will feature a volley of rounds and taps before the reenactors head east in a parade to Commons Park where the festivities begin for the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will continue with more historical reenactments and offer other activities aimed at older audiences, such as a shooting competition, ladies tea and period dance.
This fun and educational community event is made possible by various sponsors, including Angola Parks & Recreation, Angola American Legion Post 31, Steuben County Tourism Bureau, T. Frederick Electric Motors, Auburn American Legion Post 97, Applebee’s, Angola Tax & Accounting, Larry’s Lock and Safe-Lakeland Electronics, ISU Croxton and Roe Insurance Services, Farmers State Bank, Hamilton American Legion Post 467, Dilts Port-a-johns, Miller’s Amish Country Poultry, Ken-Feld Group Sales and Rentals, CEBT Forward, Jack Shaw, 50th Virginia, Angola VFW Post 7205, Stevens Chiropractic and Fremont American Legion Post 257.
For questions or more information, contact Tom Frederick at 316-4676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.