FREMONT — Two Massachusetts men who were transporting some 10 pounds of marijuana were arrested after a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road early Monday, the Indiana State Police is reporting.
At approximately 1:15 a.m. Monday, Toll Road Post Trooper Casey Davis conducted a traffic stop of a 2020 Mercedes SUV for an unsafe lane movement on Interstate 80 near the 140 mile marker in Steuben County.
The vehicle was occupied by two men who told Davis they were traveling from California to Massachusetts. Both men were showing signs of impairment, court records said.
Davis noted there was a strong odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle, as well as there being open alcohol containers.
A probable cause search of the vehicle located a large garbage bag being transported in the spare tire well. That bag contained 10 individual bags of suspected marijuana, each weighing about one pound.
The street value of the marijuana was about $24,000, a variety of sources estimated.
The driver and passenger were both taken into custody and transported to the Steuben County jail for further investigation.
The passenger, Abdulkarim Mbarushimana, 30, Worcester, Massachusetts, was arrested and booked into custody for dealing marijuana, a Level 5 Felony.
After completing a battery of field sobriety tests with the driver, Eric Njoroge Mwangi, 24, Worcester, Massachusetts, he, too, was also placed under arrest and booked into custody for dealing marijuana, a Level 5 Felony, and three misdemeanor charges related to operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Both men were arraigned before Magistrate James Burns on Monday afternoon. Their cases will be heard in Steuben Superior Court. Not guilty pleas were entered on their behalf.
Both were being held in lieu of $5,000 bail as of Tuesday morning. Mwangi had posted bond and was released on Tuesday.
A Level 5 felony carries a penalty of 1-6 years in prison.
Davis was assisted in his investigation by troopers from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post, deputies from the Steuben County Sheriff's Department and Bill's Professional Towing.
