ANGOLA — Dee Hammond, among other members of the Angola Gardening Club, got an early start to a chilly Monday morning around the Steuben County Soldiers' Monument. The club had their annual flower planting around the city’s downtown landmark.
“We always like to say that whenever we do the planting around the circle that spring is officially here,” Hammond said.
Members of the club planted sunpatiens, purple fountain grass, marigolds and dusty miller. All plants and supplies were donated by the Angola Meijer and Lawnscape. The Parks and Recreation Department prepares the ground before the Gardening Club begins.
For Hammond, the chair of the Mound Committee, and Violet Ritter, the club’s president, community interactions have been a key source of support.
“We really appreciate it when the community drives by and gives us a thumbs up,” Ritter said. “We know we’re really appreciated when the community encourages us and likes the work we’re doing.”
The volunteer-based group also maintains the Hoosier Hill Steuben County Multipurpose Trail trainlead and the trailhead near Meijer.
As they continue their 94th year of operation, the Angola Garden Club is open to new members and volunteers. For more information on getting involved contact Hammond at 665-5222 or Ritter at 668-2614.
