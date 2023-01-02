HAMILTON — The 30-year tradition that is the Jack Gibson Memorial Hamilton Polar Bear Plunge continued on Saturday at Hamilton Lake.
“We started with about 10 of us, and now there are 300 to 400,” said Troy Gibson, son of the founder of the plunge, Jack Gibson.
He explained that the event was intended as a celebration of the year’s end, as a reset for the New Year and everything it brings, and as an expression of gratitude for everything that the passing year had brought into being.
“There are good and bad things that happen throughout the year for everybody, so being able to just all come together, have fun and being crazy for 20 minutes is great,” said Gibson.
Gibson said that he and his dad started the polar plunge in 1994, and then the event expanded from there. Jack Gibson, his son explained, fought through cancer, and he was committed to the polar plunge up to his last days.
Now this tradition is continued not only by his son and daughter-in-law, but also by his grandchildren. Troy Gibson’s wife Kelly said she did not restrict their kids from participating since the plunge was brief, and the kids thought “they are invincible anyway.”
“I don’t think it’s a problem for the kids to go in,” she said. “It’s a state of mind.”
Some of the crowd that gathered on Hamilton Lake shore on Saturday also came to support their families, as John Dager, who said he participated in the plunge before, but decided it was too cold for him, so this year he came with his youngest daughter, Lilli, 11, to support his wife, Jeanette, and his middle daughter Abbi, 15.
Jeanette Dager, who plunged for the first time this year, said it was an opportunity for her to participate in the community event, and also because her daughter wanted to do it, so she made sure she did not have to work on the day of the event.
For Abbi Dager it was her second polar bear plunge, and she said she did it because initially all her friends wanted to do it with her, but then they bailed, and only one friend plunged in with her eventually.
Both of the Dager family girls said they thought the event was safe due to Hamilton Fire Department supervision and due to enough precautions that were taken.
“For the two years that I’ve done it, I’ve never got the flu after,” said Abbi Dager.
The Hamilton Fire Department indeed overviewed the event to make sure everyone was safe. Steve King, medical officer with Hamilton Fire Department, said that they also cut the hole in the ice of the lake. King said that this year they did not have incidents where they had to intervene.
Hamilton Firefighter Scott Wilson said that they also made sure that people did not have problems going in the water, and they also kept track of the heads popping up and down in the lake to ensure that everyone came back out of the water and got to their cars safely.
“We watch for hypothermia, somebody getting too cold, can’t get to their cars,” said King.
Along with creating a community get-together the event is also an annual opportunity to raise funds for the scholarships for high school seniors in Hamilton and Garret, said Hamilton Lions Club President Janet Albright. The Lions organize the event.
She said that the fund existed prior to the event, but when Jack Gibson, the club member and the founder of the plunge, who was a schoolteacher in Hamilton and in Garrett, passed away, Hamilton Lions Club changed the name of the fundraiser in his honor.
The plunge itself is free, and the funds are raised through donations. All the proceeds collected on the day of the event go to the scholarships.
Albright said that they had over a hundred participants this year, but because not all the participants signed up at the start, they did not have an exact figure, but that it was definitely more than last year.
The two local restaurants on the Hamilton Lake shore were full on the day of the event as well, as many local residents came to watch and cheer others plunging in the frozen lake from the warmth of the surrounding bars and restaurants with beers in their hands.
One of the local bars, Laker’s Food and Spirits, was forced to close on the day of the event because they had a water pipe that broke, said Albright, but the other two, including Howie’s on Hamilton, worked and were crowded as the staff said they did not expect they would be.
“I kept telling them, it’s going to be big, but I don’t think they believed me,” said Albright.
It was hard to tell in advance how many people were going to participate as no advance sign-ups for the plunge were needed, said Gibson, and the decision to participate in the plunge could be made as late as on the day of the event by those wishing to start the new year in a chilly fashion.
“It’s a great way to wash out all the bad things that happened last year and bring in a bunch of good ones,” said one of the long-time participants of the event.
