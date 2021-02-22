ANGOLA — For years, they said it can’t be done.
Now, it will be a few more years, but North Wayne Street is going to get sidewalks.
The Indiana Department of Transportation put out a list of federal aid projects that have been funded in coming years. In Angola’s case, it has received word of receiving $2.6 million to construct sidewalks along North Wayne Street in 2026.
“I am pretty excited about the award announcement and finally being able to start a project that has been discussed for many years. The project will be from Oak Street to Northcrest Street. It will most likely include an 8-foot sidewalk on one side of the roadway with pedestrian crossing at signalized intersections. Specific details will be designed during the engineering phase of the project,” said Amanda Cope, Angola’s engineer.
Word of the city receiving the funds comes on the heels of the Angola Common Council hearing a report on the project in August 2020 from American Structurepoint, an engineering firm.
At that time, the report said, the sidewalk was proposed to be on the west side of the street, which would mean people would have to cross before the Indiana Northeast Railroad tracks to stay on the sidewalk, near Oak Street, since there is some sidewalk, though not in the best of shape, on the east side of North Wayne. Some newer developments on the west side have included sidewalks, but they are few, and sometimes just individual commercial developments with no walks on either side of the property to connect with anything else.
The Steuben County Multipurpose Trail also connects on the east side. But, from the railroad north, there is no complete sidewalk until you get to the city’s portion of the trail, at Northcrest Street.
During the August presentation, many members of the council weren’t fond of the idea of people having to cross Wayne Street in order to use the sidewalk. Currently, there are crosswalks at Mill Street and that is it in the corridor.
This development come as a change in attitude toward sidewalks along North Wayne Street. The Indiana Department of Transportation has for decades fought having a sidewalk along North Wayne because of the proximity it would put pedestrians with the state highway.
Nonetheless, Angola officials have countered over the years that having a sidewalk would be much preferable to having people walk in the highway, which happens often in the winter when well-worn paths through commercial properties are not kept clear of snow.
Over the years, there have been instances of pedestrians being hit by motorists as they walked in the street.
Angola’s biking and hiking trail, though it runs north-south from approximately East Maumee Street to Wendell Jacob Avenue, is well east of Wayne Street and the commercial businesses where people shop or are employed. There’s only one stretch of the trail, less than a mile from Northcrest Street to Selman Drive, where it runs alongside North Wayne.
Heading north, the trail runs east-west along Selman Drive before heading north, on the east side of Meijer, before circling that property before hitting Wendell Jacob Avenue and turning north along North Wayne Street, heading about two miles where the trail cross the highway then heads toward Pokagon State Park, crossing Interstate 69 using C.R. 400 North to get into the park property.
The sidewalk is part of a three-part project that also would including the narrowing of North Wayne and reworking water lines under the road.
All three parts of the project were estimated at about $4 million during the August meeting.
“The city completed a study on the feasibility of sidewalks in conjunction with studying the existing water main along North Wayne and the need to repair sections of water main that have seen many water main breaks in recent years,” Cope said. “While this grant does not include any water main replacement, the City may look to do some water main work in conjunction with this project. The total project cost is $4,401,000 with this grant covering 80% of the work. The City will be responsible for the other 20%.”
