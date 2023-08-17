Four people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Christopher J. Connelly, 56, address not listed, arrested on Interstate 69 near the 354 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Elena L. Lunes, 20, of the 100 block of Franklin Court, Ashley, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Christine A. Miller, 32, of the 100 blockof South C.R. 325W, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Michael Sauceda, 28, of the 1000 block of Meadow Lane, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
