ANGOLA — The Steuben County Youth Network is planning for its next MegaNight, which is going to be held on April 16 at Pleasant Lake Community Church.
At the same time the group gathered on Wednesday they got to know some of the newer youth pastors in the area.
One of the local youth pastors, Levi Suffel, said the local youth ministry meets every two weeks to build community, discuss challenges in the work of the local youth ministry and have a network of support for their work. The meetings usually take place in local coffee shops.
Suffel pointed out that one of the key events for the SCYNet leaders is organizing their MegaNight that meets at a different church every three months. The purpose of the event is to bring excitement, energy and connection to existing church youth groups, as well as to help unite the churches and give students a place to join the shared vision of the believer of Christ.
“It also serves as a fun event for students to invite their friends in grades six-12 to an event that might seem a little more accessible than a traditional church service,” said Suffel.
Suffel said that each of their MegaNights started with hangout time when students can play large group games and eat food or ice cream. He added that local businesses often donate for this activity, for example, once they received an ice cream donation from Dairy Queen.
Suffel added that in addition to games, they have have friendly competitions between all the youth groups each time they meet, and the winner claims the victory and get to take home the coveted golden pineapple, which is a plastic imitation colored in golden color, for their youth group to keep for the next three months.
“The students compete in a variety of different games or competitions,” said Suffel.
After hanging out, said Suffel, the leaders organize a live worship with singing along to the spiritual songs performed by a band made up of youth leaders and students, and the worship is usually followed by a sermon or a message. Suffel said that from 80 to 150 kids typically show up for their MegaNights.
“It gives us an opportunity to create community among the different churches and makes it easier for students to do something less than a strict service and more of a fun night,” said Suffel.
The SCYNet team, said Suffel, consists of musicians and worship leaders so it has become a tradition for the group to play worship music at the annual Worship Night at the Park. They also make themselves available to be a support to other youth organizations in the area such as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and are often called upon by students to be special speakers.
The Steuben County Youth Network includes 12 local churches, which are Life Changing Church, Fairview Missionary Church, Fremont Community Church, Pleasant Lake Community Church, Stroh Church of Christ, SonLight Community Church, Pleasant View Church of Christ, Restoration Ministries, Angola United Methodist Church, Angola Assembly of God, Gateway Community Church and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
Leaders of other Christian youth ministries in the area wanting more information about how they can become involved can email Levi Suffel at lsuffel@mylifechangingchurch.org.
