Celebrating the running of the first mile of internet fiber in the Steuben County REMC’s fiber-to-the-home project are, from left, Bill Snyder, REMC board member; Kevin Keiser, REMC CEO; Dave Short, director of broadband operations; Gary Shough, REMC board secretary-treasurer; Scott Charters, REMC board member; and Larry Jack, REMC board vice president. Since this photo was taken on July 28, contractors working for REMC have strung 50 miles of fiber.