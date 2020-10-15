ANGOLA — Tickets for the Steuben County United Way Power of the Purse fundraiser are now available for purchase.
This year’s event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Steuben County Event Center, 100 Lane 101 Crooked Lake.
The Power of the Purse is an event that raises funds towards women and children based programming in Steuben County.
Proceeds from the 2019 event were applied to grants for programs at Women in Transition, TLC House Indiana, Steuben County Literacy Coalition and The Bowen Center.
In response to COVID-19, the Power of the Purse will be a walk-through event. Attendees can purchase a ticket at $20 per ticket for a one hour time block to view purses, purchase raffle tickets and make their raffle ticket selections.
Tickets sold will be limited to 100 tickets for each time block. Purse winners will be drawn live on Facebook at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Ticket purchases include access to the event during the selected time block, a to-go lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or a food voucher for the food truck that will be located in the parking lot from 3-7 p.m., a party favor and a goodie bag.
Purses and purse contents are donated by various companies, groups or individuals. Purse raffle tickets can be purchased with cash or check only at the event for $5 each or 6 for $25. Winners can pick up their purses and contents at the Event Center on Friday, Nov 6th between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. or call to schedule another pickup time.
To purchase tickets please visit the Steuben County United Way Facebook page at Facebook.com/SteubenCountyUnitedWay.
For sponsorship opportunities or to donate a purse, contact the Steuben County United Way at 665-6196 or email jessica@unitedwaysteuben.org.
