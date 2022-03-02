Three people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Vincent D. Fulk, 49, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 100N, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Victoriano G. Perez, 22, of Lane 350A, Big Otter Lake, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jeffrey A. Suski, 52, of the 400 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
