FORT WAYNE — Trine University has named Shane Steele as its new assistant vice president of the College of Health Professions, restructuring to prepare for and accommodate growth in its health professions programs and facilities.
Bringing a track record of success as a faculty member, chair and dean at Trine’s Angola campus, Steele will provide leadership to Trine’s health professions programs, including physical therapy, physician assistant studies, nursing, speech-language pathology, occupational therapy and surgical technology.
“Shane brings a record of excellence at all levels of academia to this role,” said Cathy Swick, vice president of academic affairs at Trine. “He has been instrumental in building collaboration among the direct entry programs at Trine, and he will champion graduate and undergraduate programs in the health professions while leading the development of our new state-of-the-art facility in Fort Wayne.”
Steele joined Trine University as an adjunct professor in 2014, bringing extensive physical therapy experience to the role. He became an assistant professor at Trine in 2015 and was promoted to associate professor in 2019.
The university honored Steele with the Helen Smith McKetta Excellence in Teaching Award in 2017.
As chair of Trine’s Exercise Science Department, he oversaw increasing numbers of graduates continue on to Doctor of Physical Therapy and other graduate programs. He was named dean of the Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences earlier this year.
Nadeena Frye has been named director of accreditation and compliance for CHP after serving as dean.
“Nadeena has excelled at guiding the development process for new programs within the College of Health Professions,” Swick said. “This new role will allow her to focus on the accreditation and compliance processes that are critical for these new programs as they continue to develop.”
Earlier this month, Trine announced it will greatly expand its capacity to help meet healthcare needs in Allen County and the surrounding region through a new $40 million, 120,000-square-foot academic facility housing College of Health Professions programs, working in close partnership with Parkview Health.
Trine plans to begin construction on the four-story facility, which will be designated Trine University Fort Wayne, as soon as all necessary approvals are received, with the building projected to open in Fall 2024.
