FREMONT — Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen N. Wheat has dismissed a civil suit against Fremont Community Schools over its perceived COVID-19 policies filed by district parent Andrew Lies on behalf of his daughter in October 2021.
In his order granting dismissal, Wheat wrote, “Having viewed the pleadings in a light most favorable to plaintiff the court concludes that the facts as set forth by plaintiff in his complaint do not state a claim against defendants upon which relief can be granted. Defendants’ motion to dismiss is granted without prejudice.”
“The people of Steuben County should be very frightened by this ruling,” said Lies. “Judge Wheat has ruled that if a school accuses a healthy person with no symptoms of being sick and/or contagious, that person will not get their day in court to defend themselves (due process).”
Lies continued, “an example of why this is disturbing is that if a quarantine camp were to be set up by the state, the school could force your child into that camp and you would not be able to fight it in court.”
As Wheat’s ruling without prejudice indicates, if he chooses, Lies can refile the civil suit on behalf of his daughter.
Meanwhile, Fremont Schools also released its new COVID guidelines Tuesday.
Whether this is in direct response to the ruling is unknown; attempts made to contact Fremont Community School’s Superintendent, Bill Stitt, and the district’s attorney, Mark Scudder of Barnes and Thornburg, Fort Wayne, were unmet as of press time Tuesday.
According to the new guidelines, students with a positive COVID test, regardless of vaccination status, are guided to “stay home for five days from onset of symptoms or, if asymptomatic, stay home five days from date of positive test.”
In addition, students who experience a fever are guided to “continue to stay home until 24 hours after your fever resolves without the use of medication.”
People without symptoms or symptoms are resolved after five days can return to school on day six following enhanced precautions (enhanced precautions include masking to the greatest extent practicable, prioritize hand hygiene and daily symptom monitoring) through day 10 and return to extra/co-curricular on day six following enhanced precautions thru day 10.”
In its new student quarantine and close contact with someone that tested positive for COVID, the district has outlined the following guidelines for fully vaccinated students — those that have completed the two primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: “Day zero is the last day of exposure to the positive case, do not need to quarantine if asymptomatic, return to school with verification of vaccination, follow enhanced precautions for 10 days and may continue extra/co-curricular activities following enhanced precautions.”
Unvaccinated students are advised to stay home for five days unless symptoms develop at which point the district’s guidelines state that the student should “stay home and get tested.”
In its 2021-22 reopening plan, Fremont’s close contact and quarantine procedures state that if a person was “within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more” steps to take include staying home for “10 days after your last contact.”
“Indiana has a very specific law on how someone must be quarantined but when it comes to our children the school does not have to follow the law,” said Lies. “I want to stress to the people of this county that it is extremely important they know the judges, school board and every other local official they vote for. We need to find people that believe in the Constitution of the United States and that our rights do not go away because of a virus.”
