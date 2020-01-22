Today
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Friday
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board, McCutchan Administrative Center, 500 S. Martha St., Angola, 3 p.m. Executive session.
• Fremont Community Schools Board, administration building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 4 p.m. Special meeting.
Monday
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board, administration building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 5 p.m. Executive session.
• Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6:30 p.m. Board of finance, 6:15 p.m.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Redevelopment commission, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
• Steuben County Lakes Council, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
