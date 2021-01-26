ANGOLA — Angola has made good use of matching grant funds to augment infrastructure and street repairs over the past several years, and the city is once again seeking out state funds as it looks to complete more projects in 2021.
Earlier this month, Angola submitted an application to the Indiana Department of Transportation for infrastructure repair funding through the agency’s Community Crossings Matching Grant program in response to a call for new projects.
INDOT holds a call for new projects twice a year, once in January and again in November.
Projects that are eligible for funding through Community Crossings include road resurfacing, bridge rehabilitation, road reconstruction and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance in connection with road projects. Material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations are also eligible for funds.
Angola City Engineer Amanda Cope said the following are the streets and projects the city has submitted for funding consideration:
West South Street — from South West Street to South Wayne Street
East Gilmore Street — from Williams Street to Cross Street
Selman Drive — all
Beckland Drive — from Calvary Drive to Shire Drive
Sunstar Circle — all
Broadmore Circle — all
Hammel Drive — from Henney Street to Henney Street
Golden Lake Road — from Love’s Travel Stop’s 2nd drive to the city limits
Chaudoin Drive — all
Henney Street — all
Northcrest Drive — from North Wayne Street to Regency Drive
Two of the above projects, West South Street and East Gilmore Street, would be total reconstructions, while the remainder would be resurfacing jobs. The application asks for $773,785.62 in matching funds for the 11 projects.
Community Crossings funds are awarded twice per year. Angola received a similar amount, $772,000, during the first round of funding last March. More recently, Steuben County netted $1 million in funds during the fall 2020 cycle.
Other Steuben County communities have also received Community Crossings funds in past cycles.
Over the past four years, Angola has cumulatively received more than $2.1 million in matching funds through Community Crossings.
“We’ve been fairly lucky to get that much money,” Cope said.
Community Crossings funds helped pay for construction of two new roadways in the city’s certified tech park, located near Interstate 69 — Enterprise Drive and Innovation Way — among other recent improvements.
Cope says she should find out whether Angola’s application was successful in March when INDOT typically notifies grant winners.
Long-term funding for Community Crossings comes from the House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2017.
