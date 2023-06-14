ANGOLA — If there were any two themes you could take away from the YMCA of Steuben County annual meeting on Wednesday, it was collaboration and the celebration of the many contributions of the late Charles “Chuck” Sheets.
The many successes of the YMCA in 2022 and heading into the future were due in large part to the collaboration of many partners in the community who have made programs and facilities grow.
And it was the leadership and generosity of Mr. Sheets that put the YMCA on a path toward greatness and the current development of Sheets Family Park on the YMCA campus in Angola.
“Collaboration, you know is the key to success in Steuben County. You know that working together, we all can provide our community with that impact, with the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive,” said Sarah Funkhouser, the YMCA’s CEO.
She pointed to the many successful programs that grew over the year, including youth soccer that went from about 40 participants to 289 this spring. Funkhouser is expecting the soccer program to double from this year.
Perhaps one of the best examples of collaboration with one program at the Y is the summer camp that utilizes a variety of resources at Trine University, various units of Angola government, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Easterseals/RISE.
Funkhouser kept coming back to Mr. Sheets in her talk, and she pointed out how he had an ability of bringing many people to the table to make projects and the YMCA in particular successful.
“Chuck was a collaborator, someone who brought people together to strengthen our community,” she said.
Mr. Sheets’ impact is probably going to be his final accomplishment of his life, the contribution of resources at the YMCA to create the Sheets Family Park.
This development at the YMCA will include many amenities, including a splash pad that keeps growing in size, eight lighted pickleball courts (two of which are adaptive), an inclusive playground, pavilion and a community gathering space. There will be ample seating for those waiting for a pickle ball court to open, as well as parking, plantings and some green space.
The park is going to be managed by the Angola Parks Department and it will be free to all to use.
This, perhaps, is one of the largest collaborative efforts of the YMCA since it was opened in 2000.
The park has major gifts from Cameron Hospital, Gary Stroh and others as well as support from Angola and Steuben County government. There have been numerous pledges for the approximately $5 million project. To date, $2.6 million has been pledged.
Incoming board President Andy Aldred spoke of collaboration and how it will be important on upgrading current facilities and building Sheets Park.
He spoke about how collaboration works at making efforts more efficient and most of all, creating better relationships.
“So it’s easy to see why we should collaborate. We’re trying to build something that’s complex, and something that takes creativity to create. So that’s what the YMCA is attempting to do build something for the future, create a stronger, more connected community. It will take collaborations to see us through,” Aldred said.
Perhaps the feeling toward the impact of Mr. Sheets was best summed up at the very beginning of the presentations when Chuck Nedele, a founder of the YMCA, shared some words from a Lou Holtz speech at Trine University.
In his talk, Holtz said people who are happy for a lifetime are those who are missed when they no longer show up.
“Because those are the people that add value to others’ lives, and Mr. Sheets, you are missed,” Nedele said.
Also during the meeting honors were given to top employees, including Tyler Kaiser, Kandee Stroud and Ashleigh Smith.
Volunteer awards were presented to board members Wade Stiefken, who is chairing the Sheets Park committee, and Aldred.
Spirit of the Y award went to Jennifer Danic, president and CEO of the Steuben County Community Foundation, who has provided significant help with the Sheets Park effort, Funkhouser said.
New board members for the coming year include Gretchen Miller, Dr. Kara Laughlin, Eric Yoder, Marylyn Ernsberger and Adam Tuttle.
New officers for the coming year include Aldred as president, Stiefken as vice president, Karen Cameron as secretary/treasurer and Michael Hanson as past president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.