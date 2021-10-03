October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
With high numbers of such cases in northeastern Indiana, it’s a particularly sobering problem.
Both Steuben and Noble counties report a steady increase in domestic violence cases from 2018 through 2020. And in both of those counties, 2021 figures to be even higher.
The Steuben County Prosecuting Attorney Office reported 288 cases of domestic violence in 2018, 301 in 2019 and 314 in 2020. With three months remaining in 2021, Steuben County has seen 331 cases.
The Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had 133 cases in 2018, 170 in 2019, and 217 a year ago. This year, again with three months remaining, there have been 214 cases filed.
The numbers provided by both counties included all domestic violence cases, all invasion of privacy cases and cases generated for stalking and sexual assault.
DeKalb County and LaGrange County provided lower numbers, but the kind of cases they reported differed.
The DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reported 104 counts of domestic battery or stalking filed in 2018, 90 such filings in 2019 and 93 in 2020. So far in 2021, there have been approximately 49 domestic battery or stalking counts filed.
The LaGrange County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which reported on domestic battery cases and invasion of privacy cases, had 71 such cases in 2018, 59 in 2019, 76 in 2020 and 45 so far this year.
Authorities and health care professionals are taking a two-pronged approach to the problem by helping the victims and by offering treatment to the abusers in the hope of breaking the cycle of violence.
The first step is removing the victim from the situation, which isn’t easy.
“One of the struggles we have is getting domestic violence reported,” Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery said.
Many victims, even if they want the violence to stop, are concerned how they will make ends meet financially if their abuser is jailed. If there are children involved, the pressure to stay only increases as mothers contemplate putting a roof over their children’s heads and feeding and clothing them.
Part of the goal of Domestic Violence Awareness Month is to let women who are currently being abused to know there is help available. Programs are available which can connect victims to shelters, such as Noble House in Albion, as well as connecting them to sources which may be able to provide financial assistance.
In Noble County, Ashleigh Schalinske, a victim’s advocate with the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, has organized a candlelit vigil from 7:30-9 p.m. on Oct. 8 in Albion’s Celebration Station alley, which is located just to the east of the Noble County Courthouse.
“We had discussed wanting to get the community more involved to spread awareness,” Schalinske said.
The message Schalinske wants women to hear?
“This isn’t healthy,” she said. “You don’t have to live in that environment.”
“This isn’t normal,” Noble County deputy prosecutor Erik Murray said. “This isn’t how you deserve to live. This isn’t how your children deserve to live.”
“Domestic violence is a huge problem,” Schalinske said. “It affects not just the victim. (Children) need to see an example of a healthy relationship.”
Some victims grew up in a home watching their own mother be abused and think this is just how things are between men and women. But the cycle needs to be broken.
And it can be broken in two places — with the victim and the abuser.
The Bowen Center offers a program called Moral Recognition Therapy for abusers.
The group therapy sessions include a workbook that needs to be completed, according to the Bowen Center’s Courtney Ugel. Each chapter in the workbook has to be passed, not by some standardized test, but by an audit of the other group members to keep everyone honest.
“It goes really into depth,” Ugel said. “It makes our participants really think about themselves. How do you control anger? What are your coping skills? How did you grow up? How were you taught these things.”
Ugel said the program works if the participant is honest, takes ownership of his action and shows a determination to really work the program.
“If they’re willing to put the work in and make those changes… we can see some great progress,” Ugel said.
Ugel said part of the program includes identifying stressors and situations which can lead to domestic violence. Participants are then offered various coping methods to reduce that stress, such as listening to soothing music when they start to feel the anger rising or going for a walk.
There are also grounding exercises, including one Ugel described as a 5-4-3-2-1 technique. In that method, when someone feels their anger rising, they force themselves to step back and identify five things they can see, four things they can hear, three things threy can touch, two things they can smell and one thing they can taste in their current environment.
“That grounds you in the moment you are in,” Ugel said.
While abusers can came from all socio-economic backgrounds, the “typical” abuser has the following characteristics:
• unemployed or under-employed;
• has a substance abuse problem;
• came from a home where abuse was prevalent; and
• is age 18-30.
A frightening aspect to domestic violence is that by the time a domestic violence report reaches his office, it’s rare to be the only such incident.
“It’s very uncommon that’s the case,” Mowery said.
It’s also uncommon, he said, for the level of violence to decrease.
