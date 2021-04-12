EAGLE PASS, Texas — Northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks and seven other congressmen made a trip to the U.S./Mexico border to view the impacts of a record-high number of border crossings occurring in the first quarter of 2021.
Banks, who chairs the Republican Study Committee, the House's largest caucus of GOP members, toured the Eagle Pass Department of Homeland Security detention center, located in south Texas, on Thursday last week.
Banks accompanied Rep. Tony Gonzales, who represents Eagle Pass in Texas' 23rd District, on a tour of the southern border. Other attendees included freshman Indiana 5th District Rep. Victoria Spartz, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, Ashley Hinson of Iowa, Chris Jacobs of New York and Llyod Smuch of Pennsylvania.
The group made various stops within Rep. Gonzales’s district, including the Eagle Pass DHS detention facility and sites along the Del Rio border sector.
“It’s important our leaders listen to those on the ground most affected by border policies. When we did that, we learned that the policies President Trump put in place were putting us on the right path, but the policies of the Biden administration have created a crisis on our border,” Banks said.
“That’s why we’re leaving this trip and calling on the President and Vice President to come down and see for themselves how their policies are hurting people!” Banks said.
Border apprehensions for unaccompanied minors hit a record high of more than 19,000 in March as total apprehensions topped 172,000, the highest level in two decades.
"Apprehensions" includes anyone crossing the border who does not have proper paperwork or legal right to enter. Often, groups will cross the border outside an official point of entry, but then seek out and turn themselves into border agents while asking for asylum in the U.S.
More than 100,000 of those people stopped by the Border Patrol in March, however, were immediately turned back under provisions of a Title 42 public health order, which refuses entry due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency.
Border crossings have spiked in 2021 as the Biden administration has loosened some of the restrictions at the border compared to former President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance approach.
Border apprehensions usually range between 30,000 to 60,000 per month over the last 10 years, although they've also spiked more recently.
The previous high for unaccompanied children was more than 11,000, occurring in May 2019. Total border apprehensions in that month topped 132,000.
That spike came after the Trump administration implemented its "Remain in Mexico" policy requiring people seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait on the Mexico side of the border.
The policy limited the inflow of people into the U.S. at the border, but resulted in large tent cities forming in many Mexico cities outside border crossings as people waited for court hearings on their asylum requests
After the summer spike in 2019, apprehensions dropped to about 16,000 in April 2020, but have been rising month after month since.
Border apprehensions rise and fall with some seasonality. Apprehensions are typically higher over the colder months and then drop in the summer when scorching heat in desert zones in southern states discourage many from attempting to cross through unoccupied zones.
