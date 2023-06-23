Trine University’s team for case study competition includes (not in order) Jared Bowman, a finance major from Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Francesco Mazzei, a business administration major from Dearborn, Michigan; Teddy Munn, a business administration major from Carmel; Ethan Olnick, a business administration major from Indianapolis; and Brendan Prappas, a sport management major from West Bloomfield, Michigan. The team has advanced to the national Community Bank Case Study Competition. The Trine team is sponsored by Farmers State Bank, headquartered in LaGrange.