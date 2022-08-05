With nearly a decade separating the life expectancy in the best and worst counties in Indiana and declining longevity in the state's working-age population, the Governor's Public Health Commission announced Thursday that it had submitted its final recommendations to improve Indiana's public health system and ensure all Hoosiers have access to those health services.
Gov. Eric Holcomb set up the group a year ago to make recommendations, which have been given to him in six keys areas:
•Workforce: Because of Indiana's workforce shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, an assessment of the workforce needs, including salaries and job descriptions and time allocations is needed form a state plan on enhance recruitment, retainment and retainment. An evaluation of the efficiency of state health care licensing would be examined.
•Funding: Expected cost to be requested by the Indiana General Assembly of $36 per resident: $242.6 million a year to the state health department.
•Governance, services and infrastructure: The state health department will work with local health department to identify minimum services needed, will provide additional staff and resources to local departments, be on local engagement boards and provide others in health care to be on those boards if county officials and health boards approve.
•Emergency preparedness: Create a state stockpile of personal protective gear and increase equipment and trained Emergency Medical Services staff to fill statewide gaps in the workforce. The pandemic showed the shortages in EMS staff, with counties no longer having the staff to share across county lines. With the leading cause of death of Hoosiers 1-44 years old being trauma, the speed with which they get treatment is crucial.
•Data and analytics: The state should collect data while ensuring privacy of Hoosiers' information and create data analytics tools that would give local health departments quicker access to information to make decisions to ensure the safety of the public.
•Childhood and adolescent health: Increase the school nurse-to-child ratio and access to to services to support whole child wellbeing; support evidenced-based health education, nutrition and physical activity in schools; and improve access to required school health screenings while exploring the addition of oral screenings. Indiana has ranked 29th in the nation since 2019 for overall child wellbeing, but adding in health components such as childhood obesity pulls the state down to 36th. Also suicide is the No. 2 cause of death of Hoosiers ages 2-19.
"Our charge was clear," Dr. Kris Box, state health commissioner who served as the commission secretary, said at a news gathering. "We were to fully explore the strengths and the weaknesses of Indiana's public health system, including the routine delivery of public health services and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. And to make recommendations which would strengthen our public health system going forward."
The pandemic exposed inequalities in the delivery of public health care services that are continuing, Box said.
For example, worldwide, gains in longevity can be attributed to changes in public health including efforts for cleaner water and sanitation, motor vehicle safety and reduction in heart attacks and strokes linked to smoking cessation, and identifying high blood pressure.
Yet, the life expectancy of Hoosiers has been decreasing since 2010 and the stare currently ranks 40th in the nation in life expectancy. In 1959, a Hoosier's life expectancy at birth was 70.5 years, ranking 18th in the nation. After mirroring 77 in 2019 is two years below the national average. The difference in life expectancy between the county with the highest longevity and the lowest is about 9 years.
While those 65 and over are living longer, its the working-age group of 24-64 that is lagging in longevity.
Dr. Judy Monroe, former state health commissioner and current president and CEO of the CDC Foundation, co-chaired the commission.
From 1920 to 2020, human lifespans have doubled. "That's an extra life, which is beginning to slip away," Monroe said.
Making the state attractive
Former State Sen. Luke Kenley, the other co-chair, said he had misgivings about why Holcomb would want to do such a study of the health care system. Over the past 25 years, Indiana has done an admirable job with better jobs and living opportunities that includes School Choice, funding for public schools, $400 million in student aid for students to attend public and private universities, investments in roads and highways as well as the supply and logistics industries, all while having balanced budgets and moderate taxes. Add to that the strong business growth through the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and a more business-oriented tax policy and the last census showing Indiana grew faster than any of the neighboring states, Kenley said.
Holcomb explained simply that the research was important, Kenley said.
"I was shocked at the things I learned and found out about our public health system in the state of Indiana, and, unfortunately, as Dr. Box said, really the need for improvement," Kenley said.
He learned through the commission work that Indiana ranks nearly last in public health expenditures on a per-capita basis, counties have statutory duties with little funding and the wide-ranging level of service county to county with gaps in EMS and school nurse services.
Without the "Herculean" efforts of the governor's office, Box, health department, local and county health providers and private companies, including hospitals, "Indiana would not have fared anywhere near was well as we did during the pandemic."
Changes will help make the state attractive and grow, and where residents enjoy a good standard of living, he said.
Kenley said the commission hopes the Indiana General Assembly in the budget session will allocate money to the state health department to achieve some of goals, including items under the Governance, services and Infrastructure section.
State support needed
Of Indiana's 92 counties, 64 have populations of less than 50,000, while 30 of those counties have fewer than 25,000 residents. "So two-thirds of our counties are so undersupported with the tax base ... it was really almost impossible to achieve what we needed to," Kenley said.
Counties are funding public health with many other competing projects, he said.
"It is clear, that we need more state support in terms of dollars and participation, and that we need a partnership arrangement where all stakeholders get involved."
The bulk of the funding needs to come from the state, he said.
The state health department needs to develop programs and assistance and to provide regional staff support base for regional health departments, he said.
The commission included Mindy Waldron, deputy health commissioner of the Allen County Health Department, and representatives of Indiana health research and rural health care.
