WASHINGTON — You're going to have to be older to smoke starting next year.
You may have missed it in the whirlwind of end-year news out of Washington including impeachment and North America trade deals, but tacked onto this year's $1.4 trillion spending bill was a small provision with big nationwide impact:
Americans will have to wait until age 21 to purchase tobacco products.
"It shall be unlawful for any retailer to sell a tobacco product to any person younger than 21 years of age," the federal bill states.
Eighteen states had already made that change themselves in recent years and Indiana lawmakers were giving the idea some serious consideration for the upcoming 2020 Indiana General Assembly session.
But over the past year it's also been a project that Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young and other lawmakers on Capitol Hill had been building bipartisan support for the measure on a national level.
In a September interview, Young said he was optimistic the Tobacco 21 measure would pass by year's end, likely as part of a larger healthcare cost reduction bill.
The bill package he predicted wasn't quite the same but the timing was right on.
"This bipartisan legislation addresses the nationwide epidemic of e-cigarette and tobacco use among high school and middle school students by prohibiting the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21," Young said in a statement after the spending bill passage. "The legislation passed out of the Senate HELP committee in June. Roughly 95% of adult smokers began smoking before the age of 21. Raising the tobacco age will help protect kids and prevent future smokers."
When exactly the new rule will take effect hasn't been ironed out. The Secretary of Health and Human Services must publish the new rule and then a time period must elapse before it goes into effect.
The smoking law will take effect sometime in 2020, although the exact date will depend on when those rule notifications occur.
Tobacco use has recently become a hot area of policy discussion after years of anti-smoking efforts had been successful in reducing national smoking rates. That's due to the rise of e-cigarettes and vaping, which, while not having the same type of harmful smoke as burning traditional tobacco products, still contain the addictive substance nicotine, thus getting a new generation of people addicted.
While e-cigarettes and vaping were started with the intention of helping smokers transition off cigarettes, many people who hadn't been smokers before started vaping and getting addicted to nicotine, with some people transitioning to traditional tobacco after getting hooked.
Vaping has been especially popular and prevalent among youth — some as young as middle school — which has raised alarm with adults about the hazards of vaping. Add on top of that that some modified or black-market vape cartridges have put smokers in the hospital or morgue and vaping has quickly become a national health issue.
