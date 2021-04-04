You can’t run away from your problems, the old adage says.
But more and more people are trying when it comes to fleeing from the police in their motor vehicles.
Sheriff’s departments from DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties report sharp increases in the number of people who have run from the police in a vehicle:
• DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep reported that from 2017-2018 there were approximately 24 vehicle pursuits in his county. From 2019 through the first quarter of 2021, there have been 45.
• Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said the number of pursuits in his county jumped from 21 in 2019 to 31 in 2020.
• Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson said his department had six vehicle pursuits in 2019 and nine in 2020. His department is on pace to have 12 in 2021.
The rising number of pursuits, such of which can involve speeds in excess of 100 mph, is a worry.
Robinson said he hopes the easing of COVID-related restrictions will eliminate some of the pressure people are feeling.
“This is very concerning to me and my office as we move forward with the opening of Indiana and our surrounding states,” Robinson said. “The hope is that returning to calmer and more routine days will also lower the temperament of our populations.”
One factor which may be contributing to the increase is the relatively light penalty involved in such an offense. Fleeing from police in a vehicle is a Level 6 felony.
According to Cserep, there is a bill in the Indiana General Assembly which would enhance the penalties for resisting law enforcement or interfering with public safety for someone with a prior conviction for that offense. A second offense would elevate the resisting charge to a Level 5 felony.
That bill is scheduled for hearing on Tuesday in Indianapolis.
“It concerns me a great deal,” Cserep said of pursuits. “Family, friends and visitors in our community are threatened by such a selfish act.”
Someone driving at a high rate of speed in an attempt to elude police creates one of the most hazardous situations an officer can face. But it just isn’t the officer who is at risk.
“Pursuits are dangerous not only to the officers involved but also to the motoring public due to the speeds and the reasons as to why suspects flee,” Weber said.
Weber said of the 57 pursuits which have occurred in Noble County since 2019, 10 ended in crashes.
Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said while officers in a pursuit have their emergency lights and sirens activated, the vehicle the police are chasing poses a special risk because it does not provide any warning to people who may comes across it.
“It’s one of the most dangerous things that can happen,” Waters said.
“The dangers are immeasurable when it comes to the ultimate danger of loss of life, especially to the innocent citizens or suspecting motoring public who are in a moment’s notice involved in a situation that they had no part of,” Robinson said.
In an incident which happened early Friday morning, Waters said a vehicle was pursued by his department and the occupants allegedly threw items from their vehicle, including purported narcotics.
“Let’s say a child comes across the items?” Weber said. “Who knows what danger this person is in if the items are not located by officers?”
In the Friday incident, the items were recovered by police and the driver and passenger were arrested.
Waters said he had no definitive answers as to why pursuits are becoming more common. He did say one possible factor, at least in Noble County, was the election of a new prosecutor who has been more aggressive in his prosecutions or criminals. People know if they are caught, they are going to face a stiff sentence and may flee to avoid it.
Occasionally, police may call off a pursuit if it becomes too dangerous for the general public. That decision is based on a variety of factors, according to Cserep, including time of day, if the pursuit is happening on a busy street or in a residential area, the speeds involved and weather conditions.
“All pursuits are closely monitored and evaluated continuously as it progresses,” Cserep said.
“All situations are different,” Weber said. “So there is no specific rule of thumb as to why a pursuit is terminated. Each pursuit is different and could be terminated for a variety of reasons. There are may variables involved with pursuits, which is why they are monitored by supervisors. Supervisors are in the field and we leave the call up to them as to whether the pursuit is continued or terminated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.