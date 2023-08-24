Flight of the Eagle

Fremont Community Schools awarded two students and one teacher with the Flight of the Eagle Award. As the group received their awards, Superintendent Bill Stitt read from each’s nominations. Senior Lorelai Lovell and eighth grader Ryleigh Kannel were recognized for their willingness to help others and outstanding classroom performance. Similarly, kindergarten teacher Leanne Lies earned the title for her dedication to Fremont Elementary School.

 Contributed

FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools is one step closer to solving its humidity problem, Superintendent Bill Stitt announced during the Schools Board’s Monday meeting.

During the group’s financial reports portion of the meeting, Stitt provided that dehumidifiers had been purchased for all Fremont Elementary School classrooms. Of the district, the elementary has had the largest issue with combating humidity.

