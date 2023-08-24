FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools is one step closer to solving its humidity problem, Superintendent Bill Stitt announced during the Schools Board’s Monday meeting.
During the group’s financial reports portion of the meeting, Stitt provided that dehumidifiers had been purchased for all Fremont Elementary School classrooms. Of the district, the elementary has had the largest issue with combating humidity.
“So they’ll (the dehumidifiers) either be put in the HVAC unit’s drip pan or they’ll be put into the sink in every classroom,” said Stitt. “This is our short-term fix.”
The superintendent credited the humidity problem with the school’s system working improperly. Overall, the district remains in good financial standing.
The Board also looked ahead to 2023-24 budgeting. Stitt requested permission to advertise the proposed budget, capital projects fund plan and bus replacement plan. When initially financially planning for the year, the superintendent explained the process involved using conservative numbers.
The 2023-24 budget will experience a 0.87% increase from last year’s budget due to an increase in student enrollment. Additionally, Fremont Community Schools is looking at a 58 cent tax rate which includes the proposed 2023-24 Go Bond for $4.5 million.
A favorable vote from the Board permitted Stitt to continue with the 2023-24 budget plan.
Homebound instruction will also see some changes this year. The program is designed for physically injured students who cannot attend school in-person classes and has been used for Special Education outside instruction.
Stitt proposed teacher pay for the program return to an hourly rate. While an hourly wage was initially used, teachers were switched to salary earnings. The Board approved Stitt’s request with a $30 hourly rate for homebound instruction teachers.
Two outstanding students and one teacher were recognized at the meeting. Fremont High School senior Lorelai Lovell was the first of three to receive the Flight of the Eagle Award.
“She is smart, friendly, kind, ambitious and very well prepared for life after high school and her next steps. She is eager to learn and work toward her goals,” Stitt said as he read from Lovell’s nominations. “She came to the elementary clinic with two bags of brand new clothes that she had purchased to donate to students who needed them and this is the second time she has done this.”
Fremont Middle School eighth grader Ryleigh Kannel received the award next.
“Ryleigh is always prepared for class, she is on time and respectful. Ryleigh is a student who leads her peers by example,” Stitt said as he read from Kannel’s nominations. “Her hard work is only outmatched by her willingness to help others. She’s truly what being an Eagle is all about.”
Lastly, Fremont Elementary School kindergarten teacher Leanne Lies was given the award. Lies has been with the district for roughly five years and has been teaching kindergarten for seven years.
“(Lies) has been a team player since day one of joining Fremont Elementary, she’s not only dedicated to the kindergarten team, but to our school as a whole,” Stitt said as he read from Lies’ nomination.
New faces will soon be spotted around the district. The Board approved two resignations, two transfers, 11 hirings and one volunteer.
The district’s three school principals took the opportunity to present last year’s assessment data from I Learn, I Read and the SAT. The data provided a look at Fremont Community School’s state performance.
Fremont Middle School was first in the state for eighth grade math at 56.6%. Fremont Elementary School’s fourth grade science held a 46.9% with the state average at 37%. Fremont High School’s biology boasted a 61.3% topping the state’s average of 29%.
Fremont Community Schools next scheduled Board meeting is Sept. 18.
