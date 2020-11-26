Two people arrested
on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Marcos Diaz-Lopez, 22, of the 2000 block of West Orland Road, arrested on Orland Road on a misdemeanor charge of operating without ever receiving a license and felony charge of resisting law enforcement.
• Matthew N. Miller, 28, of the 4000 block of West C.R. 100N, arrested at Mill and North Wayne streets on felony charges of habitual traffic violator and possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
