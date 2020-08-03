After a couple of days of welcome rain, the summer sun returned.
A hot, wet environment is a harbinger of mosquitoes, which thrive in forests, marshes, tall grass and weeds — areas that are wet at least part of the year.
More than 200 types of mosquitoes live in the continental United States and U.S. territories; a dozen of them spread germs that can make people sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because most of us can’t distinguish one mosquito from another, it is important to protect ourselves from all mosquito bites, says the CDC.
Mosquito bites can be avoided by wearing long sleeves and pants, socks and shoes. I recently purchased a veil for beekeeping that might be the perfect accompaniment to the mosquito-proof suit.
Of course, in the hot summertime, it is not always ideal to wear a lot of heavy clothing. Numerous topical repellents are available on the market. According to reviewers, some are more effective than others.
Purchasing a repellent that works well in the recommended amount will prolong the use of a container and produce less waste than a product that must be used in excessive portions, or replaced after it is deemed ineffective.
Packaging tends to be in aerosol cans or plastic bottles. Aerosol cans are not typically considered recyclable. Plastic, in general, can be recycled one time before it is land filled.
A recent edition of EarthTalk, provided by the Editors of E — The Environmental Magazine, says the environmental risks and health hazards associated with the use of DEET, a topical chemical, are outweighed by its benefits.
DEET was invented by the U.S. Army in 1946 and was designed to repel all biting insects. It has been available to the general public since 1957 and is used by around one third of Americans, says the EarthTalk article. Around 30 companies sell around 120 different DEET-based products.
In April, Consumer Reports rated products most effective against mosquitoes and ticks. The tests used human volunteers smeared with various repellents who put their arms into mosquito-filled cages.
The top-performing products contained either DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus or picaridin.
DEET in a concentration of 15-30% is effective and long-lasting. Consumer Reports recommends against a higher concentration than 30%.
Picaridin is a synthetic substance modeled after the black pepper plant. Consumer Reports found that sprays containing picaridin worked better than lotions or wipes.
“Oil of lemon eucalyptus isn’t an essential oil, and none of the products that we tested with essential oils — including cedar, cinnamon, citronella, clove, geranium, lemongrass, rosemary and peppermint — provided adequate protection, often failing in our tests within a half-hour,” said the article.
EcoSmart brand comes in a plastic bottle with a plastic pump sprayer. Its active ingredients are geraniol, rosemary oil, cinnamon oil and lemongrass oil.
Cliganic plastic mosquito repellent bracelets are effective for 250 hours, according to package claims. However, in an outdoors setting, particularly when one is being active, the bracelet could easily be lost before its usefulness is complete. That leaves chemically coated plastic trash floating in the lake or slowly moldering in the forest, where it will be encountered by fish and wildlife.
The plastic clip-on version may be more likely to stay with the person it is meant to protect. It still, of course, is a form of plastic consumption.
On Pinterest, there are directions for make-it-yourself mosquito repellent bracelets. The bracelets are woven from paracord and infused with mosquito-repelling oil.
Another option is an insect-repelling soap.
Osana sells soap in a cardboard wrapper that is touted as an alternative to mosquito repellent. Its active ingredients are citronella oil and cornmint oil. Best results are noticed after three days of continuous use, says product information.
