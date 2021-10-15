ANGOLA — Communities neighboring Steuben County are working to have ordinance in place in the event companies wanting to build solar farms try to site such developments.
But Steuben County has taken a go-slow approach and is just starting to take a look at what other communities are doing.
"It's on the radar. It's been brought to the attention of the plan commission to show what neighboring counties are going to do," said Charlie Pettibone, administrative technician at the Steuben County Plan Commission.
In Noble County, commissioners did pass an ordinance dealing with residential and business use of solar. The ordinance sets guidelines for rooftop or ground-mounted solar operations generating less than 40-megawatt hours “for the purpose of the generation of electricity to meet or offset all or part of the electrical need on the premises.”
Noble County has yet to determine what setbacks will be used with its ordinance.
For perspective, the solar array at Fremont Community Schools sits on 6 acres of land and produces 1.8 megawatts. It has 5,616 solar panels.
In DeKalb County the solar ordinance has been kicked back and forth between its board of commissioners and plan commission.
A compromise was hammered out earlier this week.
The commissioners approved allowing a height maximum of 18-foot and changed setback requirements, which removed any approval from non-participating landowners.
The amendment now reads that commercial solar companies have to abide by a 400-foot setback from a primary dwelling with no buffer and 200 feet with a 30-foot natural buffer.
Both counties have had inquiries from companies that are looking to develop large, commercial solar arrays.
In Steuben County, no developers have yet to inquire about possible projects and the rules governing them, Pettibone said.
It's possible that Steuben County's topography just doesn't lend itself well to solar projects. Also, there might not be the utility infrastructure to tap into to deliver the electricity to the grid.
Steuben County is looking at what neighboring counties have done, particularly Huntington County, Pettibone said.
"We're just going to go over the topic so we can be prepared," Pettibone said. "We kind of went over it at the last plan commission meeting.
Pettibone, along with plan Director Clint Knauer and Assistant Director Vina Conti recently attended a conference where the topic was broached.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.