ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved refunding some $1,600 in property taxes paid by an Angola business on land that didn’t exist.
Angola Sports Center former owner Connie Crowl discovered when she was selling her store on West Maumee Street that they had been paying taxes on a parcel for years that didn’t exist.
In his decades of work in law, County Attorney Don Stuckey said, “I’ve never had a parcel created out of thin air.”
Crowl did research with the Steuben County Auditor’s Office on the issue and found that between 1991 and 2002 they paid $1,639.31 in taxes they did not owe.
Crowl also paid drainage taxes in that period, were not able to recoup those funds.
“I feel we owe it,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said prior to a vote being taken to resolve the matter. “I feel that when the mistake is on our part, we pay for it.”
In the end, the Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 to return the tax money to Crowl. Liechty and Commissioner Wil Howard voted yes and Commission Ken Shelton voted no.
He based his vote on the fact that state law says the county treasurer can repay three years of taxes that have been overpaid or similar instances.
Shelton said the county was going beyond the law by voting to give more than three years.
Stuckey said it was within the authority of the Board of Commissioners to make such a decision.
Shelton said it would create a precedent.
“How do we make that exception,” Shelton asked.
“Are you feeling that the county should not be accountable for their error,” Crowl said.
Stuckey reiterated that a mistake like this was rare. And he said it was within the purview of the commissioners to make exceptions in situations such as this.
