AUBURN — Three people were injured Sunday night when a semi struck a non-running vehicle parked along the side of the road on Interstate 69 near the 338 mile marker.
A 2020 Freightliner semi, driven by Michael McCord, 57, of Tupelo, Mississippi, claimed he did not see the non-running vehicle on the side of the road at the time of the crash. The 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was parked in on the east shoulder of the interstate.
Amanda Fisher, 39, of Ashley, who is listed as a passenger in the vehicle, stated the vehicle had died and had no sort of hazard lights working. Fisher was in front of the vehicle looking at the engine, while her two children were sitting in the back seat with no seat belts on at the time of the crash. The impact from the truck caused the disabled vehicle to strike Fisher.
Her children, ages 16 and 11, were tossed around in the rear of the vehicle due to the collision. Fisher suffered fractured ribs. The two minors complained of chest and leg pain.
McCord swerved after striking the vehicle, causing him to run off the roadway and down into a ditch, where he ran through a fence and struck a tree with the front bumper of the truck.
Fisher and her children were picked up by a person on their way to assist in fixing the vehicle prior to law enforcement’s arrival. They were taken to Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola.
McCord said he was unaware that any pedestrians were present at the time of the impact. He was not injured.
Both vehicles were reported totaled in the crash.
