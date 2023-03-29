10 people arrested by area police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Johnathan D. Brown, 28, of the 3500 block of North Erie Street, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road near the 142 mile marker on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Nolan L. Cook, 22, of Lane 200 Lake James, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of felony failure to appear in court.
• Dale R. Hug, 18, of the 8100 block of East C.R. 207S, arrested in the 7500 block of Metz Road on charges of felony dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a gun with an altered identification and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Cecil A. Marten, 58, of the 5200 block of North C.R. 550E, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
• Andrew N. Moore, 27, of the 2800 block of Monroe Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Neil P. Moore, 48, of the 400 block of Granada Calle, Granbury, Texas, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Sylvia V. Ruiz, 49, of the 3200 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, arrested on S.R. 427 at Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, on a fugitive warrant and on charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior in the past 10 years.
• Nyla N. Stanford, 26, of the 6100 block of Georgetown Road, Indianapolis, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Joseph M. Swander, 33, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Freddy Villanueva Arana, 33, of the 4100 block of Johnson Street, Hammond, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road near the 143 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever having obtained a license.
