ANGOLA — The Angola Teachers Association delivered concerns over MSD teachers’ pay, workload, and children’s deteriorating behavior to the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County at a public hearing Tuesday urging the district to use part of its Rainy Day Fund to start addressing the problem.
The president of the Angola Classroom Teachers Association President Brant Moore said that in the past Angola teachers with more experience have already tried to help the district to raise the beginner teacher salary to help make the district more competitive waiting on their own pay raise.
“It was the right thing to do, and teachers and ACTA were supportive of it,” said Moore. “The next year the previous administration had amnesia, and the discussion about the focus on salaries of people in the middle didn’t happen,” said Moore.
Despite the efforts to bring “those in the middle up to a living wage,” Moore said it was not possible because “some staff were hired at such a high salary.”
Moore said the current compensation system does not help to retain teachers, and the district continues to lose them to the surrounding communities where they can make more money, leaving the district to replace experienced teachers with inexperienced, while “experience matters.”
“At one time MSD was a teaching destination,” said Moore. “Now it’s a place to come for a few years.”
He suggested that the MSD might need to use some of its Rainy Day Fund. The Rainy Day Fund and the Education Fund must be equal to 8%-10% of the school year budget, said Moore, and 8% equals approximately one month of payroll.
According to the MSD Business Manager Brandon Penrod, the MSD has a 25% reserve.
Elementary teacher Heather Robertson said she wanted to remind the school board that in 2022 around 32 teachers at MSD resigned, which constitutes about 20% of the total number of teachers.
She referenced earlier national publications stating that teacher turnover costs the district from $30,000 to $40,000 for every teacher who leaves the school district.
“Non-retention couples with the cost of new recruitment can total 150% of the departing teacher’s salary,” said Robertson.
She reminded that along with inadequate salaries, the teachers are influenced by increased bureaucratic workload and increased insurance costs. Robertson said that despite her years of service she makes $10,000 to $20,000 less than her peers.
“In the past few years, we have invested $13 million on sports facilities,” said Robertson, and even though it comes from another bucket, if the district is not quick in investing in people, “small community with big opportunities” will soon simply be a poster hanging on the wall and not the reality.
Angola High School teacher James Savage said that he was disturbed by the exodus of the talent. MSD Media Specialist Haley Billow read an address from ELL Instructional Assistant at AHS Elane Kinny who said that the hired certified ELL teachers quit before the school year even starts.
“So far, only one of the people hired to fill the ELL teaching position was a certified teacher who had the experience to lead a classroom,” said Kinny.
Erin Fulton read a letter from Shawn Snyder, a teacher at Angola Middle School. Snyder said in her address she was not able to be present at the hearing working multiple jobs. She said she herself graduated from Angola, and MSD feels like home to her.
However, as Snyder noted, a teacher with 20 years of experience and a master’s degree made $58,055 in 2004, and $52,750 in 2023. Snyder said taking the inflation rate into consideration $58,055 is worth $93,948 today.
Other speakers mentioned that the turnover affects the teachers’ assistants too, who often stay because of the teaching staff; and the children’s attitudes.
“I don’t know if everybody’s noticed, but it is raining, and it’s not just a light drizzle, but the storm,” said Savage.
MSD Board of Trustees President Cory Archbold said the school board is dedicated to figuring out a solution, but struggles regarding financial decisions at the district create financial chaos, and using the school Rainy Day Fund might put the district not in the best position.
