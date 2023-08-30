ANGOLA — The Angola Teachers Association delivered concerns over MSD teachers’ pay, workload, and children’s deteriorating behavior to the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County at a public hearing Tuesday urging the district to use part of its Rainy Day Fund to start addressing the problem.

The president of the Angola Classroom Teachers Association President Brant Moore said that in the past Angola teachers with more experience have already tried to help the district to raise the beginner teacher salary to help make the district more competitive waiting on their own pay raise.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.