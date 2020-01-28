The Steuben County Council on Aging's Coffee with a Cop event was a big success, said Wendy Kellett, COA activities coordinator. In addition to a sizeable crowd in the Steuben Community Center's multipurpose room, the event featured other information and nice refreshments and snacks. Above, officers Darren Taylor, from left, Caleb McLatcher and Ken Whitmire make a presentation. At right, Macy Whitehair and Kaylee Kenney from Theta Phi Alpha, staff a medication drop booth at the event.
