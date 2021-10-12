FRENCH LICK — Deb Twitchell of Angola received the 2021 Russel G. Lloyd Distinguished Service Award from Accelerate Indiana Municipalities.
Twitchell received the award on Oct. 6 during the Presidents’ Reception at the 2021 Aim Ideas Summit.
Twitchell served as clerk-treasurer of Angola from 1992 to June 2021 when she retired. She previously served as clerk-treasurer for Orland before moving to Angola and taking a deputy clerk position with the city.
Twitchell served with two mayors during her time in Angola, Bill Selman followed by Richard Hickman, both Democrats. Twitchell, a Republican, is described as having the rare ability to balance the needs of the community and the needs of the city’s employees through the annual budget.
She made time to talk with colleagues about proposed or upcoming projects and what was the best way to pay for them.
Twitchell has been a valued board member of Aim and an active member of the Indiana League of Municipal Clerks and Treasurers.
She is well known around the state as someone who will help and mentor another Clerk-Treasurer without hesitation. She’s well regarded for her expertise and regularly looked to for presentations and advice.
Aim CEO Matt Greller praised Twitchell’s quiet confidence.
“Deb Twitchell earned this prestigious award many times over. For decades she has used her amazing skills as a municipal fiscal officer to help guide her peers and fellow municipal officials in their deliberative processes," Greller said. "She became a defacto mentor and educator and gave selflessly of her time, all while going about her many responsibilities to the people of Angola. Further, Deb was always willing to engage with lawmakers to ensure they had the perspective of a practitioner when passing laws that impact cities and towns. I have utmost respect for Deb and hate to see her move on. However, if anyone has earned a break, it’s certainly Deb Twitchell!”
In its 45th year, the Aim Annual Awards program, presented by Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors recognizes communities and individuals in municipal government for excellence and outstanding achievement. A seven-member panel of qualified judges selected this year’s winners from a competitive field of nominees from around the state.
