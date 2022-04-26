ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Candido Guerrero, 57, of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without ever having received a license and false informing.
• Zackary S. Orton, 22, of the 00 block of Pine Tree Lane, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 near the 348 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor reckless driving — unreasonable speed.
• Amy Peck, 43, of the 900 block of Miller Drive, Quincy, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 275N on a charge of possession of marijuana or hashish.
• James M. Walker Jr., 29, of the 200 block of Broadmore Circle, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Zane M. Wood, 35, of the 200 block of Kimberly Lane, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor domestic battery.
