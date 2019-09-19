ANGOLA — Freedom Academy is once again offering classes in artisan welding and armoring, this time with both a beginner and an intermediate class being offered at the Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola.
Both classes are taught by Brian Walker and have all materials provided.
Registration for both classes is required.
The beginner class is a hands-on course designed to teach students techniques for welding and armoring.
It will run from 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 28, Oct. 5, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 for a cost of $685 per person.
Students in the class will get to experience making metal flowers and get the understanding of mold design to create many other objects.
The beginner class was offered earlier this year as well, with six students taking and finishing the course.
Anita Shepherd, director of operations and client services with Freedom Academy, said all six students enjoyed the class and said they learned a lot from it.
The intermediate class starts Oct. 26 and is a 16-hour hands-on course where students will learn to advance their skills in welding by learning to weld in vertical and horizontal positions.
On the armoring side, students will learn to use a bead roller and English wheel.
Those skills will give students the capability to make a metal object of most any size.
Students in the intermediate class will be making a metal vase from scratch and are welcome to bring new ideas to share with Walker.
The intermediate class is Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 at a cost of $735 per student. Like the beginner class, it will run from 8 a.m. to noon.
Six is the maximum amount of students per class and all students must be registered well ahead of the start date so materials can be ordered.
Students can register by contacting Shepherd, ashepherd@freedomacademy.net or 800-200-6499.
