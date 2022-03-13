NORTHEAST INDIANA — If you have ever experienced surgery, serious illness or trauma and received a blood transfusion that saved your life, you can thank the American Red Cross.
The Red Cross supplies 40% of all the blood and blood products used in the United States through its nationwide civilian blood donation program.
The Northeast Chapter serves Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties in Indiana, and Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Mercer, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties in Ohio.
Blood and blood products can’t be stockpiled or stored, so the Red Cross works to maintain a five-day supply for hospitals across the country.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic and severe winter weather in some regions has jeopardized that five-day blood supply. Hundreds of blood drives were canceled across the country in January due to bad weather.
The pandemic has played a role, too — blood drives were canceled to limit the risk of virus exposure and because of volunteer and staff illness.
But most of all, donors have stayed away from blood drives during the pandemic. Donor numbers have declined about 10% since the pandemic began in 2020.
The Red Cross is now facing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade. During the holidays, the blood supply dipped to less than a day, prompting a first-ever blood crisis alert.
Donor recruitment
Every U.S. president since Franklin D. Roosevelt has designated March as Red Cross Month to honor and celebrate employees and volunteers of the American Red Cross who answer the call to help others in times of disaster.
Olivia Lusher, executive director of the Northeast Indiana Chapter, Indiana Region, said March is an ideal time to promote blood donation. She said the blood supply is slowly improving as the coronavirus surge subsides and the weather improves.
“The supply is gradually shifting back but it is still low,” she said. “We are slowly getting out of the dire situation and donations are coming back. Blood drives keep communities strong.”
Lusher said the Red Cross resumed testing blood units for coronavirus antibodies on March 7. The plasma in units containing the antibodies is processed and used in convalescent treatment of COVID-19 for patients with compromised immune systems.
The Red Cross is working to entice former donors to again roll up their sleeves, but is also targeting younger people and first-time donors by resuming student blood drives at high schools and universities. Such drives typically offer incentive prizes that appeal to young adults.
The suspension of student blood drives nullified a major tool in recruiting new donors. Many blood donors gave their first pint as a high school or college student and were hooked on the lifesaving action for life.
Lusher worries about the gap in new donors left by students who weren’t part of a blood drive since 2020.
“Students 16 and older can give blood. Schools stopped the blood donations when the pandemic hit, but typically that is the pathway for donors,” Lusher said.
Be a donor
Volunteer donors are the only source for the blood supply, as it can’t be manufactured or stored for very long. A blood unit from one person can be processed into blood products that multiply its lifesaving capabilities.
All blood types are needed, but types O positive and O negative are especially in demand. Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and can be used in patients of any blood type who have an Rh-positive factor. Type O negative is the universal blood type and used in emergency situations where there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type.
Donors may give blood in these ways:
Whole Blood Donation — Whole blood is the most flexible type of donation. It can be transfused in its original form, or used to help multiple people when separated into its specific components of red cells, plasma and platelets.
Who it helps: Whole blood is frequently given to trauma patients and people undergoing surgery.
Time it takes: About 1 hour
Ideal blood types: All blood types
Donation frequency: Every 56 days, up to six times a year
Power Red Donation — During a Power Red donation, you give a concentrated dose of red cells, the part of your blood used every day for those needing transfusions as part of their care.
This type of donation uses an automated process that separates your red blood cells from the other blood components, and then safely and comfortably returns your plasma and platelets to you.
With just a little extra time at your appointment, you can donate more red cells and increase your benefit to patients in need.
Who it helps: Red cells from a Power Red donation are typically given to trauma patients, newborns and emergency transfusions during birth, people with sickle cell anemia, and anyone suffering blood loss.
Time it takes: About 1.5 hours
Ideal blood types: O positive, O negative, A negative, and B negative
Donation frequency: Every 112 days, up to three times per year
In addition to meeting other whole blood donor qualifications, you must also meet specific criteria for donating Power Red, especially for hemoglobin, weight and height. The thresholds for each vary by gender.
Power Red is for type O, A negative or B negative donors
Donation Frequency: Every 112 days, up to three times per year. You must be in good health and feeling well. Male donors+ must be at least 17 years old in most states, at least 5’1” tall and weigh at least 130 pounds. Female donors+ must be at least 19 years old, at least 5’5” tall and weigh at least 150 pounds.
Platelet Donation — Platelets are tiny cells in your blood that form clots and stop bleeding. Platelets are most often used by cancer patients and others facing life-threatening illnesses and injuries.
In a platelet donation, an apheresis machine collects your platelets along with some plasma, returning your red cells and most of the plasma back to you. A single donation of platelets can yield several transfusable units, whereas it takes about five whole blood donations to make up a single transfusable unit of platelets.
Platelets are collected at Red Cross donation centers only, and are not collected at blood drives.
Who it helps: Platelets are a vital element of cancer treatments and organ transplant procedures, as well as other surgical procedures.
Time it takes: About 2.5 to 3 hours
Ideal blood types: A positive, A negative, B positive, O positive, AB positive and AB negative
Donation frequency: Every seven days, up to 24 times per year
Plasma Donation — During an AB Elite donation, you give plasma, a part of your blood used to treat patients in emergency situations. AB plasma can be given to anyone regardless of their blood type.
Plasma is collected through an automated process that separates plasma from other blood components, then safely and comfortably returns your red blood cells and platelets to you. AB Elite maximizes your donation and takes just a few minutes longer than donating blood. Plasma is collected at select Red Cross donation centers.
Who it helps: AB Plasma is used in emergency and trauma situations to help stop bleeding.
Time it takes: About 1 hour, 15 minutes
Ideal blood types: AB positive, AB negative
Donation frequency: Every 28 days, up to 13 times per year
Volunteers are essential
Judy Butler of Kendallville has been a blood drive site volunteer for 30 years. She coordinates the set-up, operation and tear-down whenever her church, Trinity United Methodist Church in Kendallville, hosts a blood drive.
For Butler, blood drives are personal, even when she moved to Florida for a time. Her husband had more than 100 blood transfusions because of a blood disorder.
“It was so important to me. The transfusions kept him going,” she said.
Trinity United Methodist shares hosting duties for blood drives with Faith United Methodist Church, also in Kendallville. Each church hosts three blood drives a year.
Butler’s organizational skills mean that Trinity’s blood drives go smoothly. When it’s Trinity’s turn to host, Butler calls three volunteer hostesses who provide food for the volunteers and American Red Cross staff working at the drive.
The pandemic shot down one perk for blood donors, though. After their donation, blood donors now get prepackaged snacks and drinks instead of the homemade sandwiches and cookies of years past.
For some donors, the great food was the only reason they rolled up their sleeves.
“We can’t have food for the donors,” Butler said. “We have a secret recipe for cheese sandwiches that everyone loves.’
On blood drive day, a crew of five or six men arrive early in the morning to set up tables and chairs, then stick around to help unload supplies when the American Red Cross truck arrives with its staff. The same crew returns in the evening after the blood drive wraps up to take down the tables and chairs and put the room back in order.
Three volunteers staff the registration table. Three others serve snacks to donors after they give their units and keep a watchful eye on them in case anyone needs assistance. Many donors are regulars, Butler said, coming to Trinity every time a drive is scheduled.
The size of blood drives has changed over the years, even before Covid-19, Butler said.
“Years ago, workplaces sent their workers to give blood. We would have 100 donors at a time,” she said. “Now blood drives are smaller, with workplaces hosting their own drives to speed things up for the workers and eliminate their time off.”
The YMCA, Parkview Noble Hospital and several churches have recently hosted blood drives in the region. Butler is optimistic that the return of school blood drives will bring a new crop of first-time donors.
“East Noble High School is having a blood drive,’ she said. “There’s no reason to be concerned about safety. Everyone is required to wear masks.”
Technology has changed how blood drives operate. Volunteers used to make phone calls to book appointments, but now centralized call centers take on that responsibility. Donors themselves can make appointments online or on the Red Cross Donor App. A Rapid Pass for repeat donors can speed the check-in process.
The Red Cross stopped taking walk-in donors when the pandemic hit. Butler thinks that is part of the reason the number of donors has declined, but said she sees both sides. Walk-in donors can foul up the appointment schedule with bottlenecks and delays. Red Cross staff can plan better by knowing the number of appointments scheduled for a specific drive, then sending enough workers and supplies to meet the need.
For more information
The American Red Cross has blood donation information at its website: RedCrossBlood.org. Information there includes specific donor eligibility requirements, how to schedule donor appointments and medications that may affect the ability to donate.
To make an appointment to donate blood: Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767; use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or visit Red CrossBlood.org.
