ANGOLA — Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. people can drive through the parking lot at the Selman Timber Frame at Commons Park to adopt a free tree for the 2021 Adopt-a-Tree Festival.
There will also be a take-home suet feeder craft children can receive during the event. You do not have to be an Angola city resident to pick up a tree or a suet feeder craft.
Tree saplings available include cedar, chinkapin, oak or tulip.
The festival is being hosted by the Angola Tree Board and the Adopt-a-Tree Committee.
For more information call 624-5588.
