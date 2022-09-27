ANGOLA — Steuben County Bowen Center Director Alicia Johnson spoke about mental health in the workplace at Angola Area Chamber of Commerce’s September Lunch and Learn Tuesday at Sutton’s Deli.
Johnson suggested that some negative experiences might prevent people from concentrating on their jobs.
“Mental health and physical health go hand in hand,” said Johnson.
Johnson’s message to the employers can be summed up as, keep the working environment positive and inviting for conversations. That includes morale events, rewards, such as office retreats and personal time instead of a planned meeting, and flexible schedules.
Johnson encouraged employers to reduce the stigma of mental health through holding mental health awareness events and talking about their own mental health struggles, such as anxiety.
“We all, anyone in our lives, we’re going to experience some stressors or all of them,” said Johnson.
She further suggested establishing an employee assistance program at the workplace, creating guidelines for health and safety, and providing training to supervisors regarding mental health awareness.
Awareness is the key word from Johnson’s presentation. Employers aware of the mental health challenges their employees face can adjust schedules, offer flexibility, or provide information on the local mental health agencies for the workers, their families or significant others.
“It’s always great to make sure your staff is comfortable especially if they are not very familiar with the mental health issues,” said Johnson.
Johnson further reminded that for the school kids Bowen Center Student Assistance Program offers two free counseling sessions for the students from grades kindergarten through 12 at Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Fremont Community Schools and four sessions to the students at Hamilton Community Schools.
When employers aware of the work-related stress of their workers they can make decisions to reduce the stress level, the employees aware of the symptoms, i.e., what causes them to have mental health issues can mitigate the consequences quicker and prevent mental health problems from interfering with the results of their work.
Simple actions such as reducing light, avoiding certain noises or reducing the number of meetings can help lessen work stress, while a positive and open work environment can encourage a person to speak up to their co-workers and supervisors on the adjustments they might need.
“Try not to overload your day because it’s so overwhelming,” said Johnson, “Say (something) if you are overwhelmed.”
A huge work stressor that is often overlooked, said Johnson, is IT problems, and a strong IT department, and working computers and mice alleviate work stress. Johnson also said having fun days in the office, celebrating and eating together helps curb the stress level.
“Have fun, cause life has gone a little hectic lately,” said Johnson.
COVID-19 and remote work and learning account for a significant amount of stress caused by virtual fatigue, said Johnson. She said although virtual reality had become an inalienable part of life, that most campuses would be redundant by 2030 because of online learning, and virtual meetings increased by 90% since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Virtual fatigue is just a feeling of exhaustion after any virtual meeting or after being on any sort of virtual platform,” she said.
Johnson noted that a lot of stress from the virtual meetings came from the necessity to maintain eye contact, sit straight, and stare at the screen. She advised the employers to be aware that the etiquette of the virtual meetings changed even in the last several years, and that it now started to allow stretching or turning the camera off at certain times.
Identifying virtual and offline fatigue is one of the keys to mental health. Being late to the meetings or having an unkempt table can be signs to take a break, even if for some it becomes “hard to unplug,” said Johnson.
She urged the employers to try to avoid causing work-related stress out of the office hours, such as sending letters to the employees on vacation, saying they should be present at the meeting upon their return.
Johnson further suggested having “silent hours,” from about 7 p.m. in the evening to about 7 a.m. in the morning when work-related emails and messages are restricted, except in emergencies when employees should call their supervisor directly.
Small adjustments to work routines can help significantly improve mental health and work results in the office.
“Change is good, it’s not scary, I promise,” said Johnson.
