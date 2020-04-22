SAN FRANCISCO — Brightmark Energy, the global waste solutions leader that is building a plastics-to-fuel conversion plant in Ashley, announced that it has dropped the word “Energy” from its name and will be known as simply “Brightmark” to better reflect the company’s mission and focus, a company news release said on Wednesday.
The new name signifies the company’s global growth trajectory in support of its mission to build a world without waste, as well as the outputs Brightmark produces other than energy, including clean water, wax and the materials used to produce new plastics. Advanced plastics recycling, or plastics renewal and renewable natural gas via anaerobic digestion will remain at the core of Brightmark’s waste solutions.
In honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the company is also announcing new goals that demonstrate its commitment to putting its environmental values at the center of all it does. In the next five years, Brightmark aims to:
• Divert 8.4 million metric tons of plastic from landfills and the natural environment.
• Offset the release of 22 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.
“Simply put, Brightmark aims to change the world,” said CEO Bob Powell. “Our team shares the imagination, grit, and optimism that is driving this company to globally scale solutions to our most pressing environmental challenges. In particular, our plastics renewal technology is poised to be a game-changer — we are able to single-stream plastics one through seven — including contaminated, littered plastics from our waterways — and transform this waste back into useful materials.”
Over the past two years, Brightmark has more than tripled the size of its staff, garnered $150 million in equity investments in its projects and acquired proprietary technology that will create a circular economy for post-use plastics. On the project side, its key accomplishments include:
• Financed and constructed a $260 million, first-of-its-kind plastics renewal facility in Ashley: Beginning in early 2021, the facility will accept 100,000 tons of plastics each year for conversion into new products — a much greater scale than any other facility of its kind in the world.
• Partnered with 20 dairy farms in six states on renewable natural gas projects featuring anaerobic digestion technology: Once all of these projects are operational, Brightmark’s RNG projects will generate enough renewable natural gas each year to drive 5,100 18-wheeler trucks from San Francisco to New York City.
• Launched a nationwide search for its next plastics renewal plant sites, with plans to invest $500 million to $1 billion in each location: The company plans to make its final site selection decisions by the third quarter of 2020 and have at least two sites shovel-ready by 2021, prioritizing key regions in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Texas.
For more information about Brightmark and to download recent photos of its projects, visit the company’s new website at brightmark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.