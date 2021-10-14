The exhibitions are out of the way. When marching bands take the field today, it’s the first step toward trying to reach the Indiana State School Music Association Open Class state finals.
Angola High School performs in Open Class C at Lafayette Jefferson High School.
Twelve bands compete Saturday in Open Class C. Concordia starts the show at 11 a.m., with Angola slated to perform at 12:45 p.m. and Garrett at 1 p.m. Awards and bands advancing to semi-state competition will be announced at 2:30 p.m.
Ten bands will compete in Open Class B, with Leo taking the field at 5 p.m. North Side follows at 5:15, with DeKalb at 5:30 p.m. East Noble performs at 6:30 p.m. Class B awards will be announced at 7:45 p.m.
Angola's Marching Hornets are under the direction of Bob Myers this year.
“I think these kids are really just doing an exceptional job,” Myers said earlier in the season. “We’re going to do everything we can to make state finals.”
The ISSMA state finals are Nov. 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Last weekend the Marching Hornets had a tuneup before heading to this weekend's regionals.
Competing in Open Class C at Homestead High School, the Marching Hornets received a gold rating and awards for distinction in music and visual and effect.
Throughout the state competition series, admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and preschoolers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.